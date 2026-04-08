

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hawaii Department of Health's District Health Office, in coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has launched an investigation into a rise in invasive Group A Streptococcus (iGAS) infections. The inquiry began after a local physician observed a noticeable increase in such cases over the past few months.



According to the Department of Health, the spike involves infections caused by Group A Streptococcus bacteria, commonly known as strep, which are typically found on the skin or in the throat. These bacteria usually lead to mild illnesses such as strep throat or minor skin infections. Officials emphasized that, despite the increase in reported cases, the overall risk to the general public remains low.



Health experts note that Group A streptococcal infections can range from mild to severe. Common conditions include strep throat and skin infections that often begin as red, itchy sores. These are generally treatable with antibiotics when identified early.



However, sometimes the bacteria can invade the bloodstream or other normally sterile areas of the body. When this occurs, the infection is classified as invasive Group A Streptococcus, which can be severe and potentially fatal.



More serious complications of iGAS include necrotizing fasciitis, often referred to as 'flesh-eating disease', and Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome. Symptoms associated with invasive infections may include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, and, in some cases, a rash.



The ongoing investigation aims to confirm whether cases are indeed rising in West Hawaii, identify potential risk factors, and better understand how the infection is spreading within the community. Authorities will also compare local data with trends observed in other parts of the state.



The Department of Health is urging residents to take preventive measures, including keeping cuts clean and covered, maintaining proper hand hygiene, and seeking medical care if wounds show signs of infection, such as redness, swelling, warmth, or pus. Anyone experiencing high fever, intense pain, or rapidly worsening symptoms is advised to seek immediate medical attention.



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