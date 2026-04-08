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WKN: A2DUSP | ISIN: CH0371153492 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LG
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 10:24
57,90 Euro
+3,02 % +1,70
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,7058,0022:19
57,8058,0022:00
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 21:18 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Landis+Gyr completes divestiture of EMEA business

The transaction, which was announced in September 2025, has now closed with economic effect as of March 31, 2026, end of day, following the satisfaction of customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. As a result of the transaction, AURELIUS has acquired Landis+Gyr's EMEA operations, encompassing the full metering portfolio for residential electricity, ICG electricity, gas, thermal and water, as well as the related integrated software and services solutions, together with five production sites and approximately 2,800 employees across the region.

"The completion of this divestiture marks a significant milestone in Landis+Gyr's strategic transformation, sharpening our focus on the Americas and Asia Pacific regions, where we hold leading market positions and see accelerating demand for higher-value software, services and grid-edge intelligence solutions. The transaction ensures continuity for customers and employees in EMEA, while enhancing long-term value creation for all stakeholders," said Peter Mainz, CEO of Landis+Gyr.

Landis+Gyr intends to return the proceeds from the transaction to shareholders through the share buyback program which was launched in October 2025, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility to support future growth initiatives.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Our mission is to accelerate the energy evolution through purposeful innovation and trusted partnerships. Trusted by more than 3,500 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional infrastructure into intelligent, networked systems that provide real-time grid visibility and control. With these insights, electric, gas and water utilities can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that is more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287017/5906670/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landisgyr-completes-divestiture-of-emea-business-302737381.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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