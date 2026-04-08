HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Reports 2025 Net Revenue Up 45% to Record $4.5 Million

2025 Non-GAAP Net Income Totaled $162,000 or $0.02 Per Share

Record Results Driven by Fifth Sequential Quarter of Record-Setting Revenues, with the Momentum Setting Stage for Another Year of Double-Digit Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in nutraceutical innovations and precision dose gummy manufacturing, reported audited results for the year ended December 31, 2025. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

2025 Financial Highlights

2025 net revenue increased 45% to a record $4.5 million, with the increase due to the merger with Gummy USA , continued technological innovation, product line and distribution channel expansion, and strengthening direct-to-consumer and retail sales. Existing operations generated record net revenue growth of approximately 20% for the year.

Gross profit increased 27% to $2.4 million or 53.7% of net revenue.

GAAP net loss totaled $881,000 or ($0.09) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $841,000 or $(0.28) in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income totaled $162,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share in 2025 when excluding interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based expenses, and one-time expenses associated with the merger with Gummy USA (see section, Use of Non-GAAP Measures, below, for further details regarding the use of non-GAAP measures).

Direct-to-consumer product subscriptions increased 47% and Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers increased 36% in 2025. Subscription customer growth continued to expand the company's recurring revenue stream and increase customer lifetime value while enhancing customer communications and retention.

2025 Operational Highlights

Completed strategic merger with Florida-based Gummy USA, a leading developer and advanced manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical gummies. Gummy USA added a HACCP, GMP-certified and FDA-registered manufacturing facility which expanded Healthy Extracts' vertical integration of R&D, outsourced manufacturing, marketing and distribution. Combined with Healthy Extracts' existing exclusive delivery systems (gel-packs and functional drinking straws), merger unlocked a third specialized product development and marketing channel comprised of precision-dosed gummies for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

Gummy USA's Florida manufacturing facility and in-house R&D has accelerated Healthy Extracts' overall product development and manufacturing process while enhancing gross margins and strengthening the company's IP portfolio.

Don Swanson, seasoned entrepreneur and manufacturing engineer and Gummy USA founder, was appointed CEO and chairman. He strengthened the management team as a recognized innovator in the fast-growing $13 billion global gummy supplement market, and being the inventor and developer of advanced, patent-pending white-label and private-label manufacturing solutions for the health & wellness and pharma markets.

Secured major 6 million nutraceutical gummy follow-on order from a woman's health nutraceutical leader. The specialized gummies were formulated under the guidance of a team of top-rated doctors, clinical professors and healthcare professionals, including board-certified internists, best-selling authors and leaders in family medicine.

Launched STAT10, a revolutionary formulation that expanded Healthy Extracts' addressable market beyond general heart health to supporting the unmet nutritional needs of 40 million existing statin users in the U.S. Clinically formulated to support nutrients inhibited by prescription statins, STAT10 addresses common side effects of muscle and joint pain, weakness and tiredness commonly associated with statins. STAT10 ingredients shown in clinical research to support heart health and the nutrients inhibited by statins.

Launched 4Sleep, a natural, science-based healthy sleep formulation specially designed to support deeper, more restorative rest.

Introduced the WHITNEY JOHNS Gut Health Straw , world's first fiber prebiotic and probiotic delivery straw. The innovative product was developed in partnership with fitness influencer and health advocate, Whitney Johns. Designed for maximum convenience and effectiveness, the straw enables consumers to easily enjoy the gut health benefits of a naturally flavored, sugar-free prebiotic and probiotic blend by simply sipping water or their favorite beverage-no pills, powders or hassles. The product targets the fast-growing digestive health products market expected to more than double to $105 billion by 2033, according to Precedence Research.

Expanded partnership with Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS), the clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care and sports. Building upon the success of a co-developed product line of on-the-go gel-pack products, Healthy Extracts has become Gelteq's exclusive North American manufacturing, storage, shipping and fulfillment partner. The deeper collaboration is expected to reduce fulfillment costs and unlock higher margin sales opportunities.

Maintained top three category ranking on Amazon.com, with the strong sales and customer acquisition performance due to the company's highly optimized sales and marketing strategies.

Management Commentary

"We achieved record-setting net revenues for the fifth quarter in a row, with this driving another record year," stated Healthy Extracts CEO and Gummy USA founder, Don Swanson. "In fact, we've now reported our eight consecutive year of double-digit record net revenue growth.

"Our 45% year-over-year increase in net revenues reflects another major M&A win along with strengthening performance across our direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Altogether, the year demonstrated how our well-tuned growth strategies continue to produce outstanding results.

"During the year we also advanced the development of several new products and technologies across new categories. These included products featuring our new fiber drinking straw and precision-dosed gummy manufacturing technologies. Their commercial launch benefits from the strategic cross promotion we can achieve across our growing customer base and distribution channels.

"Healthy Extracts' merger with Gummy USA last fall has been a strong catalyst for the transformation of our combined companies, enabling us to execute on new growth strategies designed to expand our addressable market and strengthen our competitive position.

"These efforts have involved intensifying our focus on our long-term strategic evolution toward leadership in Nutra Pharma technologies. Our operating performance in the first quarter of 2026 is expected to remain consistent with the previous quarter and up dramatically year-over-year - all solidly in line with our growth plans and capital allocation priorities.

"Since the beginning of the new year, we have been making great strides in our evolution into becoming a diversified platform addressing the high-growth, high-margin Nutra Pharma and Health & Beauty sectors.

"For the $636 billion health and beauty category, we enjoy tremendous opportunities to leverage our formulation capabilities, new manufacturing platform, and proprietary delivery technologies for new skin, hair and nail products. We also see expansive opportunities in the broader health and wellness applications.

"Based upon our current commercial initiatives, including extensive new B2B customer engagement and product development, we see highly attractive opportunities to generate annualized net revenue of more than $20 million by year end-or more than 4x above our current level. We believe this high-growth outlook is supported by our sales pipeline and our current manufacturing facility and distribution capacity.

"We have also been making great strides in various key areas, such as our clinical initiatives, acquiring FDA Pharma approval and clinical study readiness, as well as the development of regulatory property opportunities. We expect these efforts to support future product differentiation, scientific validation and broad commercial adoption.

"Key to these efforts are our unique precision dose manufacturing capabilities and exclusive licensed delivery systems. We believe these two factors provide valuable differentiation within the nutraceutical, Nutra Pharma and functional wellness markets.

"Through our advanced dosing technologies, proprietary gummy and gel-based delivery systems, and other exclusive oral delivery formats, we continue to position Healthy Extracts for success in health science, manufacturing innovation, and scalable commercialization.

"We believe we remain on track to further enhance shareholder value with our planned Nasdaq uplisting, with the Gummy USA merger and favorable capital structure helping us meet Nasdaq's listing requirements. We expect the listing to provide multiple benefits, including greater liquidity, institutional investor participation, more favorable M&A transactions, a higher valuation, and enable us to attract great new talent to our team. We see all of these positive elements coming into play as we work to make 2026 another stellar year for Healthy Extracts."

2026 Financial Outlook

Based on existing customer commitments and anticipated growth in order flow, the new Gummy USA unit is projected to generate additional substantial revenue growth in 2026, with its manufacturing facility potentially reaching its $20 million annual revenue production capacity during the year.

Combined with sales from existing product lines, the company anticipates overall net revenues exceeding $20 million in 2026, This would compare to $4.5 million in net revenue for the full year of 2025, for a potential annual increase of more than 344%.

New products across new categories and formats launched over the past year are expected to continue to drive growth with greater profitability (excluding non-cash-based expenses). New product launches are expected to benefit from the broad market channels the company has strategically invested in and developed over the last several years.

The company plans to drive future growth by reinvesting its cashflow and profits into new product development, sales and marketing, greater manufacturing capacity, potential acquisitions, and the further expansion of its distribution and sales channels.

2025 Financial Summary

Net revenue increased 45% to $4.5 million from $3.1 million in 2024, with the increase primarily due to the merger with Gummy USA along with product line and distribution channel expansion.

Gross profit increased 27% to $2.4 million or 53.7% of net revenue, compared to $1.9 million or 61.4% of net revenue in 2024. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margins from the merger with Gummy USA.

Operating expenses increased 61% to $ 3.4 million, compared to $2.1 million in 2024. The increase was due to one-time costs related to the merger with Gummy USA of $53,000 and one-time costs for issuing common stock for services of $145,000 and stock-based option/warrant expense of $481,782, as well as an increase in advertising fees to support revenue growth.

Net loss totaled $881,000 or ($0.09) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $841,000 or $(0.28) in 2024. The loss in net income was primarily due to the change in fair value on derivative as well as an increase in general and administrative expenses that included certain one-time costs associated with the Gummy USA merger and issuance of common stock in exchange for services.

Non-GAAP net income in 2026 totaled $162,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share in 2025 when excluding interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based expenses, and one-time expenses associated with the merger with Gummy USA (see section, Use of Non-GAAP Measures, below, for further details regarding the use of non-GAAP measures).

Adjusted EBITDA totaled a loss of $111,000 or $(0.01) compared to a gain of $61,000 or $0.02 per share in 2024 (see definition of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, and its reconciliation to GAAP in the section, Use of Non-GAAP Measures, below).

Cash total $147,000 at December 31, 2025, compared to $112,000 at December 31, 2024, with the increase primarily due to positive cash flow from operations and net proceeds from financing activities.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX) is a leader in nutraceutical innovations and precision dose gummy manufacturing. It develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform enables clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships that deliver wellness solutions with measurable consumer and shareholder value.

The company's Gummy USA subsidiary is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its exclusive licensing proprietary patent-pending SureDose technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers.

Healthy Extracts wholly owned subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. BergametNA products are the only heart health supplements distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, the only superfruit with the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

Healthy Extracts has exclusive agreements for other innovative oral delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which provide superior bioavailability and ultimate consumer convenience.

To learn more, go to: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com or gummyusa.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which includes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income as defined below for the purposes of this press release.

EBITDA is defined as net income before Income tax expense, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the gain or loss related to stock-based option/warrant expense, stock issued for services, change in fair value of derivative, offering costs, and M&A-related expense. Non-GAAP net income excludes interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation, amortization and stock-based expenses (stock-based option/warrant expense and stock issued for services), and M&A-related expense.

Healthy Extracts' management believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP net income are useful supplemental measures of our operating performance and provide our investors meaningful measures of overall corporate performance. EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it is frequently used by investment analysts, investors, and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income is also presented because management believes that it provides our investors additional measures of our core business. However, such non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and investors are cautioned that such non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss or other income statement data (which are determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our performance or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. Managements' method of calculating EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP net income may differ materially from the method used by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the table below. The calculation of non-GAAP net income is derived from the amounts in this table. For the weighted average number of common shares used for the determination of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP income basic and diluted earnings per common share, see the table, Consolidated Statement of Operations, further below.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net Income $ (881,119 ) $ (840,671 ) Income tax expense - - Interest expense, net of interest income 210,279 186,252 Depreciation and amortization 152,192 (139 ) EBITDA (518,648 ) (654,558 ) Stock-based option/warrant expense 481,782 160,511 Stock issued for services 145,168 81,347 Change in fair value of derivative (273,010 ) 471,270 Offering costs - 2,657 M&A expenses - Gummy USA merger - One-time expenses 53,260 - EBITDA adjustments 407,200 715,785 Adjusted EBITDA $ (111,448 ) $ 61,227 Adjusted EBITDA per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02

Safe Harbor Notice and Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2026, and future periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only to the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The products and formulations featured in this release are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gummy USA , BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President & COO

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor Contact

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7554

Email contact

HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(AUDITED)

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2025 2024 REVENUE Revenue $ 4,511,997 $ 3,113,279 Net revenue 4,511,997 3,113,279 COST OF REVENUE Cost of goods sold 2,089,506 1,201,959 Total cost of revenue 2,089,506 1,201,959 GROSS PROFIT 2,422,491 1,911,320 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 3,366,341 2,094,469 Total operating expenses 3,366,341 2,094,469 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net of interest income (210,279 ) (186,252 ) Change in fair value on derivative 273,010 (471,270 ) Total other income (expense) 62,731 (657,522 ) Net income/(loss) before income tax provision (881,119 ) (840,671 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ (881,119 ) $ (840,671 ) Income/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 9,305,121 2,978,540

HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(AUDITED)

DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 146,935 $ 112,020 Accounts receivable 187,750 11,003 Inventory, net 843,357 1,361,216 Deposit - 16,890 Offering costs 149,274 149,274 Right of use asset, net - 8,984 Total current assets 1,327,317 1,659,387 Fixed assets 4,233,083 3,445 Deposit 99,767 - Goodwill 21,123,922 193,260 Patents/Trademarks 526,647 521,881 Right of use asset, net - non-current 513,929 - Total other assets 26,497,347 718,586 TOTAL ASSETS 27,824,664 2,377,973 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable 108,496 52,248 Accrued interest payable 5,118 67,770 Accrued interest payable - related party 76,401 31,652 Accrued liabilities 613,645 248,609 Lease liabilities - current 171,930 9,222 Notes payable - related party - current 601,250 399,388 Convertible debt, net of discount - current 111,330 530,860 Total current liabilities 1,688,169 1,339,749 Lease liabilities - long-term 344,265 - Notes payable 1,246,670 2,427 Notes payable - related party - non-current 156,835 - Convertible debt, net of discount - non-current 6,750 - Derivative liabilities 352,411 625,420 Total non-current liabilities 2,106,930 627,847 Total current and total liabilities 3,795,099 1,967,596 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, none and none shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 16,870,868 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025, and 2,989,406 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 368,413 354,532 Additional paid-in capital 43,788,013 19,301,589 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,166 shares, respectively (5,400 ) (5,400 ) Accumulated deficit (20,121,462 ) (19,240,344 ) Total stockholders' equity 24,029,564 410,377 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 27,824,664 $ 2,377,973

SOURCE: Healthy Extracts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/healthy-extracts-reports-2025-net-revenue-up-45-to-record-4.5-mil-1156007