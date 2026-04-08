Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or the "Company") today announced that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware has issued a ruling on a motion for judgment on the pleadings filed by Niantic, Inc. in connection with ImagineAR, Inc.'s patent lawsuit seeking damages for infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 10,946,284, 11,484,284, 11,666,827, and 12,070,691. The Court issued a decision granting Niantic's motion that the asserted patents are invalid. The Court also denied ImagineAR's motion to amend its complaint.

ImagineAR, Inc. plans to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Alen Paul Silverrstieen, Chief Executive Officer of ImagineAR, Inc. said, "We are disappointed with the Court's ruling. We believe strongly in the merits of our case, and, through the appeal process we will continue to defend our inventions from unlawful infringement."

Board of Director Resignation

The Company announces that Gurdip Panaich has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Panaich for his business contributions and wishes him the best in all his future endeavors.

About ImagineAR

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (FSE: GMS1) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR immersive campaigns with no programming or technology experience.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the termination of the DPIA and MSA and potential re-engagement, are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291687

Source: Imagine AR Inc.