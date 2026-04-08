Solmate Infrastructure (Brera Holdings PLC, NASDAQ: SLMT (the "Company" or "Solmate"), a leading Solana infrastructure company with a strategic focus on Abu Dhabi, today announced that its shareholders have approved key measures to align the Company's corporate structure with its institutional-grade Solana infrastructure and treasury operations.

During an extraordinary general meeting held on April 7, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland, shareholders approved the following:

Change of company name from Brera Holdings Public Limited Company to Solmate Infrastructure Public Limited Company (subject to approval of the Registrar of Companies of Ireland)

Amendment of the Company's Memorandum of Association, reflecting its digital asset infrastructure and treasury strategy focus

A 10-for-1 Reverse Share Split of the Company's Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares

"Our shareholders' approval of these matters affirms our strategic position as a specialized Solana infrastructure company aligned with the UAE's commitment to the digital asset ecosystem," said Marco Santori, Solmate CEO. "This vote gives us the structural foundation and institutional positioning needed to execute on the significant infrastructure opportunities we see in the region and to further capitalize on the UAE's role in the future of global capital markets."

Details of the final voting results have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 6-K.

Having obtained shareholder approval, the Company plans to proceed with its reverse share split and legal name change, which are expected to become effective in the coming weeks. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol SLMT.

Board Changes

The Company also announced that Dr. Arthur Laffer and Viktor Fischer have stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors, effective April 2, 2026 and April 5, 2026, respectively. Mr. Fischer's departure from the Board is not expected to impact Solmate's ongoing infrastructure partnership with RockawayX. RockawayX and Solmate continue to operate the Solmate validator in the UAE, which boasts top-of-class yield and uptime. The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Dr. Laffer and Mr. Fischer for their service and contributions to the Company.

About Solmate Infrastructure

Solmate Infrastructure, currently operating as Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: SLMT), together with its strategic partners, builds institutional-grade Solana staking, validation, and treasury infrastructure with a strategic focus on Abu Dhabi. Backed by ARK Invest, RockawayX, Pulsar Group, and leading UAE investors, Solmate deploys capital and hardware to drive Solana adoption across the Middle East and beyond while continuing to operate its multi-club football business. For more information visit www.solmate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Solmate's strategic plans, partnership arrangements, and infrastructure development. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, regulatory changes, and operational challenges. Solmate undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408960258/en/

Contacts:

Investors

John Ragozzino Jr., CFA

Solmate@icrinc.com



Media

Josh Gerth Bryson Greene

Solmate@icrinc.com