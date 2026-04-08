NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions Announces SFD Survey Contract

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract to provide an SFD survey to an independent oil and gas exploration company in South Asia. Details of this typical survey are to remain confidential at this time, at the Client's request. Data acquisition operations for this contract are expected to commence by the third quarter of 2026, and NXT's interpretations and recommendations are expected to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2026.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Michael Baker Director, Business Development & Capital Markets 302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4 +1 403 264 7020 nxt_info@nxtenergy.com www.nxtenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "will", "expect", "plan", "schedule", "intend", "propose" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the timing of the start of data acquisition and delivery of the final recommendations. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. Additional risk factors facing the Company are described in its most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, which have been filed.

SOURCE: NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nxt-energy-solutions-announces-sfd-survey-contract-1155984