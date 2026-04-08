Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: 0N8) (the "Company" or "TICO") is pleased to provide highlights of the 1,092 Hectare Buster Antimony-Gold Project (the "Project"), located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia.

Highlights:

Historic Diamond drilling intercepts including 14.99 g/t gold (Au) over 1.10 metres (Lisle and McAllister (1988)

Additional historic drilling results including 17.19 g/t Au over 0.8 metres within broader mineralized zones (St Clair Dunn, 2005)

Historic ~1 km gold-arsenic-in-soil anomaly and ~500 metre antimony anomaly define a large, structurally controlled mineralizing system across multiple target zones (Kowalchuk, 1973)

Historical trenching and sampling returning up to 187.1 g/t Au and 36.6 g/t Au from narrow vein structures (Lisle, 1987) and multiple trenching rock samples returning overlimit >10,000ppm Sb (Lisle and McAllister, 1988)

John Eren, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "The acquisition of the Buster Project adds a high-grade gold-antimony system in British Columbia to our growing portfolio of critical mineral assets. Historical work has demonstrated strong gold grades alongside consistent antimony mineralization, supported by well-defined geochemical and structural controls. With defined anomalies and multiple target zones already identified, Buster represents a highly prospective system."





Figure 1. Regional Map of the Buster Antimony-Gold Project

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Buster Antimony-Gold Project - Highlights

Geochemical surveys have outlined a ~1 kilometre long gold-arsenic-in-soil anomaly and a ~500 metre antimony anomaly, reinforcing the presence of a large, structurally controlled mineralizing system extending across multiple target zones.

The Project is underlain by early Cretaceous sedimentary rocks of the Jackass Mountain Group, including lithic wackes, shales, and polymict conglomerates, which have been intruded by quartz-feldspar porphyry dykes and sills.

Mineralization is strongly controlled by faulting and structural corridors, which have acted as conduits for hydrothermal fluids. Alteration across the Project includes silicification, sericitization, and argillic alteration, commonly associated with mineralized veins and shear zones.

Antimony mineralization occurs primarily as stibnite, hosted within narrow veins and disseminations near intrusive contacts and structurally controlled zones. These zones are commonly associated with arsenopyrite and pyrite, suggesting a hydrothermal system with epithermal characteristics.

Gold mineralization is spatially associated with both intrusive activity and structural features, occurring in quartz veins, veinlets, and shear zones, particularly along ridge crest structures and fault zones.

The presence of elevated arsenic, antimony, and mercury geochemical signatures further supports the interpretation of a epithermal gold-antimony system

Transaction Details

To read details of the earn-in option agreement, see TICO's news release dated February 3, 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., a VP of Exploration to TICO, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to TICO have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Project. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

References

Kowalchuk, J.M. (1973). "Report of Work Completed in 1973 on The Watson Bar Creek Group of Claims. ARIS Report 4743.

Lisle, T.E. and McAllister, S.G. (1988) "Watson Project M584 Geological and Diamond Drilling Report" ARIS Report 18352a.

Lisle, T.E. (1987) "Geological and Drilling Report on the Astonisher, Monitor, Chevalier, Ajax, Monty, Sun Fraction, Last Chance, W1 to W-12, Gold, Brent, Sun, Shine Mineral Claims. ARIS Report 17336.

St-Clair Dunn, D. (2005) "Assessment Report on Diamond Drilling on the Stirrup Creek Property" ARIS Report 28032.

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: 0N8) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is pursuing a strategy of identifying and advancing underexplored projects with strong geological fundamentals, historical mineralization, and district-scale exploration potential.

TICO holds a growing portfolio of exploration assets including the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project and the Fredricksburg Antimony-Gold Projects in New Brunswick, located within prospective structural corridors known to host antimony and gold mineralization, as well as the Silver Giant polymetallic property near Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia, which hosts historic production of lead, zinc, silver, copper, antimony and cadmium. The Company also holds an option over the Wildcat Property in British Columbia.

Through the acquisition of these projects, TICO is building a portfolio targeting antimony and associated precious and base metals, commodities increasingly recognized as critical to North American supply chains and industrial applications.

For further information, please contact:

Disclaimers

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Talent Infinity, future growth potential for TICO and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TICO's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291704

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.