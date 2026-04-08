

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), on Wednesday, reported fourth-quarter net income of $201.8 million or $1.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $375.3 million or $2.09 per share last year.



Comparable earnings per share for the quarter were $1.90, compared to $2.63 last year.



Net sales for the quarter were $1.920 billion, compared to $2.164 billion last year.



Looking forward to fiscal 2027, the company expects reported earnings per share of $11.10 - $11.80 and comparable earnings per share of $11.20 - $11.90, as well as an operating cash flow target of $2.4 - $2.5 billion and a free cash flow target of $1.6 - 1.7 billion.



Constellation's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of Class A Common Stock payable on May 14, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2026.



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