

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see March results for its household confidence index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to see a score of 38.4, down from 40.0 in February.



Malaysia will release February figures for industrial production; in January, production was up 5.9 percent on year.



Thailand is scheduled to ee March results for its consumer confidence index; in February, the index score was 53.7.



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