Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NUE" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website, the availability of an updated corporate investor presentation, and provides the following overview of its business strategy and near-term priorities.

New Corporate Website & Materials

Concurrently with the release of an updated corporate presentation, NUE has launched a redesigned corporate website, now accessible at www.nu-energy.ca. The redesigned platform has been developed to provide shareholders, prospective investors, and other stakeholders with a streamlined and comprehensive overview of the Company's business, strategy, projects, and ongoing initiatives. The new site features improved navigation, updated corporate materials, project-level detail and simplified access to investor relations documents, including news releases, financial filings, and regulatory disclosures.

Our Corporate Strategy

NU E Power Corp. is focused on originating and advancing early-stage power projects in markets with growing demand for energy infrastructure or identifiable strategic drivers. The Company aims to secure low-cost positions, including through structures such as options on ownership interests, early in the project lifecycle, when targeted de-risking activities may enhance project economics relative to capital required. We screen and triage a growing pipeline of opportunities, selectively investing in projects that meet defined criteria including factors such as regulatory pathway clarity and alignment with our capital-efficient development model. By advancing early-stage power generation projects to a point where they are suitable for long-term capital sponsors or strategic buyers and monetizing its position as projects approach capital-intensive construction and equipment deployment, NUE's strategy is designed to maintain discipline around capital at risk by focusing on the most capital-efficient phase of a project's lifecycle.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E Power Corp. is an energy infrastructure company focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy park opportunities. The Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated project development across selected markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "aim", "focus", or similar expressions that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the Company's business strategy and development model; its ability to originate and advance early-stage power projects; the intention to secure low-cost positions through options or similar structures; expectations regarding value creation through de-risking activities; the Company's pipeline of opportunities; the intention to monetize positions prior to capital-intensive construction; anticipated demand from compute-intensive and industrial users; and strategic site positioning and grid access. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and assumptions, not historical facts.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including: availability of suitable project opportunities; ability to secure low-cost positions through options or similar structures; successful de-risking sufficient to attract capital sponsors or buyers; continued demand from compute-intensive and industrial users; availability of strategic sites with grid access; availability of working capital; continued CSE listing; sustainable G&A costs; and regulatory stability.

The Company is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. Such factors include, among other things: inability to secure project positions or options; de-risking activities may not succeed; inability to monetize to capital sponsors or buyers on favorable terms; demand from target users may not materialize; suitable sites with grid access may be unavailable; additional financing may be unavailable; regulatory changes or delays; and competition or market changes.

Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291659

Source: Nu E Corp.