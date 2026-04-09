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WKN: 889301 | ISIN: CA68759M1014 | Ticker-Symbol: O6M
Stuttgart
08.04.26 | 21:55
1,030 Euro
+4,04 % +0,040
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORVANA MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORVANA MINERALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,13008.04.
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 01:06 Uhr
135 Leser
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Orvana Minerals Corp.: ORVANA REPORTS INITIAL RESULTS FROM DEEP DRILLING PROGRAM AT TAGUAS

TSX:ORV
OTCQX: ORVMF

Highlights

  • Drilling is ongoing on the first deep drill hole (TADD-278) at the Taguas property, Argentina, which has reached a depth of approximately 1,326 metres as of April 7.
  • The Company's objective is to advance the drill hole to the maximum feasible depth, currently targeted at between 1,500 and 2,000 metres.
  • Drilling has intersected a vertically zoned hydrothermal system, transitioning from a high-sulfidation epithermal environment into a deeper porphyry setting.
  • Preliminary assay results (Table 1) and the identified mineralogy (Figure 1) support the interpretation that drilling remains within the upper to intermediate levels of the mineralized system.

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) ("Orvana" or "the Company"), is pleased to report an update on the progress to date, initial assay results, and planned next steps of the ongoing deep drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Taguas Project in San Juan, Argentina.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952717/Orvana_Minerals_Corp__ORVANA%C2%A0REPORTS_INITIAL_RESULTS_FROM_DEEP_D.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952718/Orvana_Minerals_Corp__ORVANA%C2%A0REPORTS_INITIAL_RESULTS_FROM_DEEP_D.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952723/Orvana_Minerals_Corp__ORVANA%C2%A0REPORTS_INITIAL_RESULTS_FROM_DEEP_D.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orvana-reports-initial-results-from-deep-drilling-program-at-taguas-302737524.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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