Orvana Minerals Corp.: ORVANA REPORTS INITIAL RESULTS FROM DEEP DRILLING PROGRAM AT TAGUAS

TSX:ORV

OTCQX: ORVMF

Highlights

Drilling is ongoing on the first deep drill hole (TADD-278) at the Taguas property, Argentina, which has reached a depth of approximately 1,326 metres as of April 7.

The Company's objective is to advance the drill hole to the maximum feasible depth, currently targeted at between 1,500 and 2,000 metres.

Drilling has intersected a vertically zoned hydrothermal system, transitioning from a high-sulfidation epithermal environment into a deeper porphyry setting.

Preliminary assay results (Table 1) and the identified mineralogy (Figure 1) support the interpretation that drilling remains within the upper to intermediate levels of the mineralized system.

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) ("Orvana" or "the Company"), is pleased to report an update on the progress to date, initial assay results, and planned next steps of the ongoing deep drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Taguas Project in San Juan, Argentina.

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