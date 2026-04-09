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WKN: A2DUSP | ISIN: CH0371153492 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LG
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 10:24
57,90 Euro
-0,17 % -0,10
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,6057,7007:38
57,7057,8007:31
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
143 Leser
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Landis+Gyr EMEA begins a new chapter as a standalone company

CHAM, Switzerland, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr EMEA, formerly part of the Landis+Gyr Group, begins a new chapter as a standalone company, primarily serving customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Following the completion of the transaction, the EMEA business is now wholly owned by AURELIUS. The new ownership structure provides strategic support and greater operational focus as the company continues to develop its portfolio in advanced metering, network intelligence and digital infrastructure solutions.

With more than 2.800 employees in 19 countries, the organisation operates with the same management team and retains its regional footprint, continuing to play a key role in supporting utilities and infrastructure operators across the region.

"The completion of the transaction marks an important milestone for our company," said Robert Evans, CEO of Landis+Gyr EMEA. "Our new standalone position, supported by AURELIUS, offers a unique opportunity to further unleash the potential of this great business. We are proud of our history, our heritage and expertise developed as part of Landis+Gyr and we continue to serve our customers with greater focus and trusted reliability."

Over the coming months, the company will introduce its new identity, marking the next phase of evolution as a standalone organisation.

About Landis+Gyr EMEA

Landis+Gyr EMEA, formerly part of the Landis+Gyr Group, supports electricity, gas, water and thermal utilities in managing increasingly complex networks, improving operational efficiency and enabling more sustainable use of resources.
With decades of experience in critical infrastructure technology, the company provides advanced metering, network intelligence and digital solutions to utilities and infrastructure operators primarily across Europe, Middle East and Africa.
As a standalone organisation, Landis+Gyr EMEA builds on long-standing customer relationships and proven technology capabilities, backed by experienced regional teams.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landisgyr-emea-begins-a-new-chapter-as-a-standalone-company-302737316.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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