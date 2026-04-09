

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures. Industrial output is expected to grow 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in February, in contrast to the 0.5 percent fall in January. The trade surplus is seen falling to EUR 18.5 billion in February from EUR 21.2 billion in the previous month.



In the meantime, foreign trade from Denmark and producer prices from Norway are due.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases industrial production for February. Economists forecast output to grow 1.5 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.3 percent rise in January.



Industrial production from the Czech Republic and foreign trade from Austria and Slovakia are also due at 3.00 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News