

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Aeon Co., Ltd. (AONNY) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY72.677 billion, or JPY26.85 per share. This compares with JPY27.168 billion, or JPY10.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to JPY10.715 trillion from JPY10.135 trillion last year.



Aeon Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY72.677 Bln. vs. JPY27.168 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY26.85 vs. JPY10.55 last year. -Revenue: JPY10.715 Tn vs. JPY10.135 Tn last year.



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