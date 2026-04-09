

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to near 2-week highs of 92.66 against the yen and 1.9987 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 92.41 and 2.0018, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 3-day high of 1.2060 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.2085.



The kiwi edged up to 0.5838 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5825.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 93.00 against the yen, 1.96 against the euro, 1.19 against the aussie and 0.60 against the greenback.



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