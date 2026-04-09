IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at Redeye Healthcare Day 2026

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will give a presentation at Redeye Health Care Day in Stockholm on April 14.

Kristina Torfgård, CEO, will attend and present IRLAB at the event, held at Redeye's office, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, in Stockholm.

"I am looking forward to presenting our leading portfolio in Parkinson's disease along with our latest advances," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO.

Tune in for the live broadcast at:

https://www.redeye.se/events/1145882/redeye-healthcare-day-2026

The presentation will also be accessible on www.redeye.se

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present at Redeye Healthcare Day 2026

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/irlab-to-present-at-redeye-healthcare-day-2026-1156360