IRLAB Therapeutics: Invitation to the Interim Report for Q1 2026 Presentation and Webcast

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will hold a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the period January - March 2026. The interim report will be published on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 07:00 CEST.

The presentation will be held on May 6, 2026, at 10:00 CET via digital webcast. Kristina Torfgård, CEO, Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, and Gustaf Albèrt, CFO, will comment the interim report. The presentation will be held in Swedish and will be followed by a Q&A session. Follow the webcast online: https://youtube.com/live/5h1idfO-zmo The interim report and the presentation will be available on www.irlab.se, and the recorded version of the presentation will be available shortly afterward.

For more information Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se Gustaf Albèrt, CFO

Phone: +46 709 168 302

E-mail: gustaf.albert@irlab.se

About IRLAB IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments IRLAB: Invitation to the interim report for Q1 2026 presentation and webcast

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/irlab-invitation-to-the-interim-report-for-q1-2026-presentation-and-w-1162807