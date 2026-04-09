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WKN: A2ACKK | ISIN: NL0011585146 | Ticker-Symbol: 2FE
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 09:09
300,35 Euro
-0,27 % -0,80
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FERRARI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERRARI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
298,30298,6009:19
298,40298,7009:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FERRARI
FERRARI NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERRARI NV300,35-0,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.