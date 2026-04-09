

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ferrari N.V. (2FE.DE) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR50.683 million, or EUR0.56 per share. This compares with EUR55.462 million, or EUR0.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to EUR359.369 million from EUR348.756 million last year.



Ferrari N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR50.683 Mln. vs. EUR55.462 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.56 vs. EUR0.61 last year. -Revenue: EUR359.369 Mln vs. EUR348.756 Mln last year.



This rise in revenue reflects increased shipment volumes, taxable weight and network coverage in terms of both countries and routes.



For fiscal 2025, Ferrari will pay a dividend of EUR 0.33 per share.



Looking ahead to 2026, the company said: 'We expect macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty - heightened by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East - to persist, requiring continued discipline and adaptability. As trade flows evolve, we will build on the strong foundations and bring our 2025 launches to full readiness, enabling us to deliver our full range of services across markets and complementary product categories.'



For fiscal 2026, Ferrari anticipates revenue growth of 3% to 6%.



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