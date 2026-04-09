Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819), as part of its industrial evolution and the strengthening of its operating structure, announces that it is currently evaluating potential development initiatives, including through discussions with operators active in its sector of reference.

These discussions are part of a progressive focus on core activities and an improvement in revenue quality, in line with the actions initiated in 2024 and continued in 2025, which have contributed to making the Group's operating framework more efficient and solid. The initiatives under review are aimed at identifying opportunities consistent with this evolution, with the objective of consolidating existing activities and improving the Group's economic and financial profile, while maintaining a selective approach.

The ongoing evaluations are part of this broader context and are expected to evolve over the coming months, depending on market conditions and ongoing analyses. The activities are currently under evaluation and no binding commitments have been entered into. The market will be informed in the event of any material developments, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Paolo Bona, Chief Executive Officer of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit, commented:"During 2025, the Group undertook a process of rationalization and increased focus on its activities, which contributed to an improvement in operating performance. In this context, we continue to evaluate potential development initiatives, maintaining a selective approach consistent with the path undertaken. Any potential transactions will be assessed based on their ability to strengthen the Group's operating structure and to progressively improve its economic and financial profile.

Mexedia intends to continue along this direction, with an approach focused on the quality of its activities, operational efficiency and the progressive consolidation of its economic and financial structure, in line with its medium- to long-term development objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements (MAR)

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") and other applicable regulations. Such statements reflect expectations and projections regarding future events and the Group's performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a technology company listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: IT0005450819, ticker: ALMEX) since September 2021, active in technology services and communication solutions. The Group operates internationally and develops industrial models aimed at creating value over the medium to long term. As a Benefit Company, Mexedia combines economic growth objectives with social and environmental impact goals, pursuing sustainable value creation over time.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts



Vincenzo La Barbera

investor.relations@mexedia.com

+39 351 844 722