

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (FRCOY) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY279.290 billion, or JPY909.00 per share. This compares with JPY233.566 billion, or JPY760.21 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to JPY2.055 trillion from JPY1.790 trillion last year.



Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY279.290 Bln. vs. JPY233.566 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY909.00 vs. JPY760.21 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.055 Tn vs. JPY1.790 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 1,564 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.900 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News