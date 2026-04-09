

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY292.760 billion, or JPY118.80 per share. This compares with JPY173.068 billion, or JPY66.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 12.9% to JPY10.430 trillion from JPY11.973 trillion last year.



Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY292.760 Bln. vs. JPY173.068 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY118.80 vs. JPY66.61 last year. -Revenue: JPY10.430 Tn vs. JPY11.973 Tn last year.



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