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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 09:58
26,880 Euro
-1,54 % -0,420
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,76026,78010:55
26,76026,78010:55
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Invitation to EQT's Value Creation Day 2026

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, EQT is pleased to invite you to its 2026 "Value Creation Day" on 20 May in London. The event will be hosted by EQT's CEO & Managing Partner, Per Franzén, and will feature insights from EQT's investment advisory professionals, digital & AI teams, and portfolio company CEOs.

The program will offer a cross-portfolio perspective on EQT's value creation approach, highlighting how EQT invests behind the AI opportunity and actively leverages AI to drive operational performance, unlock new growth opportunities and create long-term value across the portfolio.

Since its founding in 1994, EQT has been investing behind the technological shifts that define each generation. Today, EQT is uniquely positioned to capture the AI opportunity at scale. EQT invests across the full company lifecycle from early-stage AI natives to mature businesses, and backs companies at the core of the AI ecosystem across its global platform, from data centres and energy infrastructure to companies across sectors with strong AI-driven transformation potential. With an industrial approach to value creation, EQT combines an active ownership model with deep operational expertise to drive ambitious AI-enabled value creation across its portfolio.

At the 2026 edition of the event, EQT's Infrastructure and Private Capital teams will present their AI investment theses, covering the spectrum of opportunities from native AI companies to the data centres and energy infrastructure underpinning the AI buildout. Representatives from EQT's in-house digital and AI teams will also share how AI tools and capabilities are embedded across the portfolio as part of EQT's repeatable value creation framework.

The event will also feature presentations from the CEOs of Anticimex, CFC, EdgeConneX and Straive, who will share their strategic priorities, operational progress and long-term ambitions.

If you are interested in meeting one-on-one with the participating portfolio companies as an institutional investor, please contact shareholderrelations@eqtpartners.com.

The event will be hosted in person at The Ned in the City of London. Registration and lunch will commence at 12:00 BST, followed by an afternoon of panel discussions and Q&A sessions with EQT leaders and portfolio company CEOs.

Attendance is intended for institutional investors, analysts, financial advisors, distribution partners, and media representatives. Please register here to attend.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/invitation-to-eqt-s-value-creation-day-2026,c4332377

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4332377/4027789.pdf

PR - Invitation to EQTs Value Creation Day, May 2026

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/the-ned---eqt-s-value-creation-day-may-2026,c3526803

The Ned - EQT s Value Creation Day May 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-eqts-value-creation-day-2026-302737991.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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