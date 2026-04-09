Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Research Capital bestätigt $3,00 Kursziel - FUTR zündet die nächste Stufe: Vom Fintech zur globalen Finanzplattform
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GZT | ISIN: GB00BQH8G337 | Ticker-Symbol: O5F
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 10:48
2,415 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REZOLVE AI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REZOLVE AI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3552,40511:19
2,3552,40511:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 00:01 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerce.com, Inc.: Commerce.com Board of Directors Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from Rezolve Ai

AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRC) (formerly BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.) today confirmed its Board of Directors received an unsolicited proposal from Rezolve Ai PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV) under which Rezolve Ai proposed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Commerce.com by exchanging one Rezolve Ai share for every two shares of Commerce.com, implying a 47% discount to the current Commerce.com share price, based on Rezolve Ai's closing price of $2.88 on April 7, 2026. The Board of Directors determined this proposal significantly undervalues the company, is not attractive to Commerce.com shareholders, and does not warrant further engagement.

This decision follows the Board of Directors' previous unanimous rejection of a private, unsolicited all-stock proposal received from Rezolve Ai on February 22, 2026 under which Rezolve Ai proposed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Commerce.com by exchanging one Rezolve Ai share for each Commerce.com share, implying a 29% discount to prior Commerce.com share price, based on Rezolve Ai's closing price of $2.15 on February 20. It is notable that the revised proposal received today is even less favorable and implies a significant discount to the Company's current market valuation.

The Board and management team remain committed to maximizing long-term value for Commerce.com shareholders, and are focused on further advancing its recent material business transformation. With improved e?ciency, expanded margins, realigned investment to the highest-impact growth areas, and a clear position in AI-powered agency commerce, Commerce.com is well positioned to deliver enhanced growth and value. The Board and management team will continue to take actions to advance that objective.

Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor to Commerce.com, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Commerce
Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce Feedonomics, and Makeswift, Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn

Media Relations Contact
Brad Hem
PR@commerce.com

Andrew Siegel / Sophie Throsby / Melissa Johnson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

Investor Relations Contact
Tyler Duncan
InvestorRelations@commerce.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.