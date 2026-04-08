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WKN: 871460 | ISIN: US68389X1054 | Ticker-Symbol: ORC
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 11:06
123,04 Euro
-0,13 % -0,16
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Software
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S&P 100
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ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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122,64123,0211:19
122,64123,0211:19
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Oracle Corporation: Oracle Responds to TRC Capital Mini-Tender Offer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) dated March 24, 2026, to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of Oracle's common stock at a price of $140.50 per share in cash. The offer represents less than 0.04% of Oracle's outstanding common stock.

Oracle is not affiliated with TRC and does not endorse TRC's mini-tender offer or the offer documentation. TRC's offer price is below the current market price of Oracle's common stock as of the date of the offer.

Oracle is expressing no opinion and is neutral as to whether Oracle stockholders should tender their shares in response to TRC's offer. Stockholders are urged to evaluate the offer carefully, consult with their financial advisors, and obtain current market quotations for their shares of Oracle common stock.

TRC's offer is subject to numerous conditions, and because the offer is for less than 5% of Oracle's outstanding shares, it is not subject to many of the disclosure and procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are applicable to larger tender offers. As a result, stockholders should exercise caution with respect to TRC's offer. The SEC has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers, providing guidance to investors at https://www.sec.gov/reportspubs/investor-publications/investorpubsminitendhtm.html.

Oracle encourages stockholders who have already tendered their shares to review the terms of the offer, including their rights of withdrawal, and to consult with their financial advisors.

The offer is currently scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on April 22, 2026. TRC may extend the offer, or terminate it, before the expiration date.

Oracle requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC's offer.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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