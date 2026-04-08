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WKN: 858250 | ISIN: US5797802064 | Ticker-Symbol: MCX
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 11:06
43,610 Euro
+0,74 % +0,320
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,46043,88011:20
43,46043,89011:09
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 22:21 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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McCormick & Company, Incorporated: McCormick Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share on its common stocks, payable April 27, 2026, to shareholders of record April 20, 2026.

This is the 102nd year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick
McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose - To Make Life More Flavorful - and driven by its Vision - To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:
Faten Freiha - [email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated

© 2026 PR Newswire
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