

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in March, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.7 percent in March, faster than the 2.4 percent stable rise in February. That was in line with the flash data published on March 31.



An 18.7 percent surge in motor fuel prices largely drove the acceleration in inflation. The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.0 percent from 1.2 percent, and inflation based on transportation quickened to 5.2 percent from 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, housing and utilities inflation eased slightly to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis. Consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed 2.6 percent annually in March, faster than the 2.3 percent increase in February.



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