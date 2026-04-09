

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit increased in February from a year ago as imports grew amid a decline in exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 655 million in February from EUR 250 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports decreased 3.1 percent annually in February, while imports climbed by 3.7 percent.



Pulp exports showed a sharp fall of 26.0 percent, and the value of industrial machinery and equipment exports decreased by 2.0 percent.



The value of exports to EU countries fell by 1.8 percent, and those to non-EU countries slid by 4.9 percent from last year.



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