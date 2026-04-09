Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed the NI 43-101 technical report (the "Report") supporting the Mineral Resource Estimates for the Barry and Gladiator deposits.

The Report is titled "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Barry and Gladiator Gold Properties, Phoenix Joint Venture Project, Northern Québec, Canada." The Report was prepared by Antoine Yassa, P. Geo, OGQ, of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") based in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. The Report was independently prepared by P&E on behalf of the Company in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is effective as of February 18, 2026.

The Report is available on the Company's website at www.btrgold.com and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's Issuer profile.

Qualified Person

M. Donald Trudel, P. Geo. (OGQ # 813), Director of Geology for the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Trudel is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

ABOUT P&E MINING CONSULTANTS INC.

P&E, established in 2004, provides geological and mine engineering consulting reports, Mineral Resources Estimate technical reports, Preliminary Economic Assessments and Pre-Feasibility Studies. In addition, we are affiliated with major consulting firms for the purposes of joint venturing on Feasibility Studies. Our experience covers over 480 technical reports on diamonds, most metallic deposits including gold, silver, base metals, PGM and iron for both open pit and underground deposits. Software packages utilized include Gemcom, Leapfrog, Whittle, NPV Scheduler, Vulcan, Ventsim, AutoCAD and Deswik. P&E's 22 associates have experience in geological interpretation, 3D geological modelling, technical report writing, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Estimates, property evaluations, mine design, production scheduling, operating and capital cost estimates, and metallurgical engineering.

ABOUT BONTERRA

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Québec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry(1), Moroy, and Bachelor(2), gold deposits, which collectively hold 16.8 million tonnes ("Mt") at an average grade of 3.02 g/t Au for 1.63 million ounces ("Moz") of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, plus 15.6 Mt at an average grade of 4.32 g/t Au for 2.17 Moz Au of Inferred Mineral Resources.

In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko Mining") for the Urban-Barry properties (the "JV Agreement"), which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. In October 2024, Gold Fields Ltd, through a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, completed the acquisition of Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Gold Fields is now the counterparty to the JV Agreement and can continue to earn a 70% interest in the joint venture by incurring C$30 million in work expenditures on or before November 2026 (including expenditures incurred by Osisko Mining prior to October 2024). This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

(1) See our press release from February 23, 2026, titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resources Growth at Barry and Gladiator Deposits" for further details.

(2) See our press release from April 1, 2026, titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resource Growth at Bachelor and Moroy, 100% owned Deposits and Provides Corporate Updates" for further details.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking and are often identified by words such as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", and "intend". Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, planned drilling activities at Bachelor and Moroy, deep-drilling objectives at the Barry deposit, and Gold Fields' ability to complete the remaining earn-in expenditures under the JV Agreement.

These statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management, including assumptions regarding exploration plans, budgets, schedules, regulatory approvals, and the continued advancement of work by Gold Fields. However, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes to exploration plans, results that differ from expectations, operational or permitting challenges, the ability of the parties to complete the Joint Venture, the timing and completion of earn-in expenditures, the speculative nature of mineral exploration, commodity price fluctuations, and the availability of financing. Additional information regarding risks can be found in the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291713

Source: Bonterra Resources Inc.