New Aitech SOSA-Aligned U-C860X Mission Computers Deliver High-Performance Edge Processing and Accelerated AI/ML with Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra Processors

Building on the success of their predecessor, the U-C850X, the U-C8600 and U-C8601 are the only available solutions based on Intel 14th generation Core Ultra technology, delivering ~2.5x CPU and ~2x GPU performance improvements. They provide the advanced computing needed for accelerating AI at the tactical edge, delivering high-speed connectivity, innovative power optimization with an exceptional performance per watt and reliable operation even in the harshest environments. With this architecture and performance capabilities, the new SBCs provide advanced AI/ML acceleration and performance for ground and avionic missions.

Offering two high-performance SOSA-aligned and SWaP-C efficient computers, the U-C8600 is optimized for I/O-intensive workloads and the U-C8601 is optimized for compute-intensive workloads.

"With SBCs specialized for both SOSA I/O-intensive and compute-intensive demands, Aitech is providing defense contractors and platform integrators with cutting-edge computing solutions needed to deliver intelligent, networked systems that keep them adaptable, innovative and ready for the challenges ahead," said Boris Baer, CTO, Aitech. "These next-gen ruggedized SBCs combine high-performance computing with integrated AI and data processing acceleration, high-speed on-board connectivity and networking capabilities to turn data into real-time intelligence."

The U-C8600 and U-C8601 integrate compute, GPU and AI capabilities in a compact form factor, meeting the need for high-performance, SOSA-aligned computing and connectivity that accelerate data collection, processing and decision making while meeting tight SWaP-C constraints. They enable high-performance applications with ultra-high-speed connectivity, supporting 40 Gbps Ethernet and PCIe Gen4 for powerful networking and fast data transfers, and offer large memory arrays and a range of standard and advanced security features.

Availability and Technical Details

The U-C8600 and U-C8601 are now available for mission development. For more information, visit aitechsystems.com/product/u-c860x/.

About Aitech

Aitech is the world's first independent, open-systems COTS/MOTS innovator, offering rugged boards and subsystems that serve as the building blocks for integrated computing and networking solutions. With more than 40 years of experience in aerospace, defense, and space, Aitech delivers mission-proven, customizable solutions across sea, land, air, and space domains. Customers include Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Virgin Galactic.

Aitech is committed to building a better tomorrow with reliable, cost-effective embedded systems engineered for the most demanding missions. For more information, visit www.aitechsystems.com.

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