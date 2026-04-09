

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial output growth moderated further in February to the lowest level in five months, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Thursday.



Industrial production declined a working-day-adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.7 percent increase in January.



The slowdown in growth was largely driven by a 6.7 percent contraction in the utility sector output, closely followed by a 6.0 percent plunge in mining and quarrying production. Meanwhile, the manufacturing industry logged a faster growth of 2.4 percent compared to 2.2 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, industrial production also climbed 1.3 percent.



Separate official data showed that construction output expanded 4.1 percent annually and by 0.8 percent monthly in February.



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