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WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 13:58
21,620 Euro
-0,37 % -0,080
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OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
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21,61021,64014:00
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Dow Jones News
09.04.2026 12:39 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Resolutions of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

DJ Resolutions of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Resolutions of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S 
09-Apr-2026 / 12:08 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9.4.2026 12:08:21 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Decisions of general meeting 
 
Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting, where the following decisions were adopted: 
 
The audited Annual Report for 2025 and appropriation of profit 
 
 . The audited Annual Report for 2025 was approved. 
 . In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, no dividend is paid to the shareholders for the 
  financial year 2025. 
Discharge, remuneration, and elections 
 
 . The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability. 
 . The Remuneration Report for 2025 was approved. 
 . The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026 was approved. 
 . Lene Skole and Andrew Brown were re-elected as Chair and Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, respectively. 
 . Julia King and Julian David Waldron were re-elected, and Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen, Karl Johnny Hersvik, and Samuel 
  Leupold were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. 
 . PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company. 
Other 
 
 . The proposal from the Board of Directors for an authorisation to acquire treasury shares was approved. 
 . The proposal to prepare documents for general meetings in English was adopted. 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
+45 99 55 95 52 
globalmedia@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 
8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.   

Attachments 
 . Orsted CA No 6.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 423498 
EQS News ID:  2305860 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2305860&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2026 06:08 ET (10:08 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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