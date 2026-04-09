

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned the massive Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, which resulted in hundreds of civilians being killed and injured, including children, and caused widespread damage to civilian infrastructure.



Antonio Guterres warned that continued military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the US-Iran ceasefire and broader efforts toward peace, reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.



According to Israeli authorities, around 100 strikes were carried out within minutes, hitting Beirut's southern suburbs, southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.



BBC quoted Lebanon's health ministry as saying that 203 people were killed and more than 1,000 others injured on Wednesday across the country.



Blerta Aliko, the UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon, said the Director General of the Red Cross has confirmed more than 300 casualties.



Speaking to UN News after taking shelter during heavy bombardment, she described the situation in Beirut as extremely critical after a wave of intense airstrikes hit the capital.



Israeli Prime Minister's office said the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran is not applicable to its ongoing attacks in Lebanon.



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