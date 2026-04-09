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WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Stuttgart
09.04.26 | 13:04
11,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,20011,60014:04
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them.

1

Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated

a)

Na me

Marion Sears

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-Executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

b)

L E I

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)



GB0005774855

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Purchases of Shares

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

970.668p

2,900

967.47p

100

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- Price



3,000

970.5614p

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2026-04-09

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.