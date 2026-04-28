BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 148,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 900.50 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 30 April 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 186,379,036 Ordinary Shares, excluding 6,632,806 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 3.44% of the Company's total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 186,379,036 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098

28 April 2026