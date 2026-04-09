The Cessna Citation Longitude and the Cessna Citation Ascend, designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, are expected to make their show debut alongside a legendary lineup of Cessna, Beechcraft and Pipistrel aircraft at AERO Friedrichshafen, April 22-25 in Friedrichshafen, Germany. This is also the European show debut for the Citation Ascend.

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Cessna Citation Longitude and Citation Ascend to debut at AERO Friedrichshafen alongside legendary lineup of Cessna, Beechcraft and Pipistrel aircraft (Photo Credit: Textron Aviation).

Textron Aviation holds a strong position in business and general aviation in Germany and the surrounding area, with more than 1,700 turbine aircraft in region. More than 850 Cessna Citation business jets, 450 Beechcraft King Air turboprops and 175 Cessna Caravan turboprops are based in Europe.

"We designed the Citation Ascend by listening to customers, then elevating an iconic platform to deliver more capability, comfort and confidence for every mission," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales Marketing. "At AERO Friedrichshafen, we're proud to bring the Ascend to Europe and show how its modern avionics, refined cabin and proven performance are purpose-built for operators here and around the world."

In addition to the Citation Longitude and Citation Ascend, the following aircraft are expected to be on display at the Textron Aviation static display SD-11, at Messe Friedrichshafen:

Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 with Garmin Autothrottles

Beechcraft King Air 260

Cessna Grand Caravan EX with a new Saddle Sport executive interior scheme and a McCauley propeller

Cessna Turbo Stationair HD with a McCauley propeller

Pipistrel Virus SW

In the Textron Aviation booth A2-130, attendees can engage with representatives from the company's aftermarket parts and support teams and McCauley Propeller Systems, as well as view the following aircraft:

Cessna Turbo Skylane with a McCauley propeller

Cessna Skyhawk with a McCauley propeller

Pipistrel Velis Electro

Pipistrel Explorer

Textron Aviation delivers comprehensive global Aftermarket service and support for Cessna and Beechcraft customers, providing complete life-cycle support wherever aircraft operate. In Europe, customers are supported by a robust regional footprint that includes five company-owned service centers, a network of Authorized Service Facilities (ASFs) and mobile service support teams, ensuring responsive, expert care close to home. European operators also benefit from the company's European Parts Distribution Center (EUDC), which provides fast shipping, reliable access to genuine parts and dedicated in-region customer support. Backed by 24/7 Aircraft-On-Ground (AOG) assistance, Textron Aviation helps minimize downtime and keep customers flying supporting aircraft such as the new Cessna Citation Ascend from entry into service and throughout its life cycle.

About the Cessna Citation Ascend

Textron Aviation designed the Citation Ascend based on customer feedback for ultimate performance and comfort. With sleek and modern features, customers can enjoy many of the luxuries found in the best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Cessna Citation Longitude, including a flat floor to provide generous legroom and flexibility for passengers. The aircraft offers Pratt Whitney Canada PW545D engines designed to deliver fuel efficiency and increased thrust, as well as Garmin G5000 avionics that feature the latest software and hardware, including autothrottle technology. The Ascend also features a Honeywell RE100 [XL] Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) approved for unattended operations.

With 19 standard USB charging ports and three universal outlets throughout the aircraft, all crew and passengers have access to at least one charging port in the Citation Ascend. The aircraft can be configured for up to 12 passengers.

Learn more about the Citation Ascend at cessna.com/ascend.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products; and risks related to our international business, including establishing and maintaining facilities in locations around the world and relying on joint venture partners, subcontractors, suppliers, representatives, consultants and other business partners in connection with international business, including in emerging market countries.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Kate Flavin

+1.316.252.7780

kflavin@txtav.com

txtav.com