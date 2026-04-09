

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated as estimated earlier in the second release, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 0.2 percent annually in the fourth quarter, slower than the 1.7 percent rise in the preceding three-month period. That was in line with the previous estimate published on March 6. Moreover, this was the weakest growth since early 2021.



The expenditure breakdown showed that final consumption expenditure of households rose 0.3 percent, while general government consumption decreased by 0.3 percent. Gross fixed capital formation advanced 1.0 percent, and change in inventories grew 0.2 percent.



Net foreign demand was not favorable, and it negatively contributed by 0.6 percent as imports grew faster than exports.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 1.4 percent annually, reversing a 1.4 percent growth in the previous quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP fell 1.8 percent versus a 0.1 percent decline in the third quarter.



Separate official data showed that Romania's foreign trade deficit narrowed to EUR 2.4 billion in February from EUR 2.9 billion in January as exports climbed 1.1 percent from last year amid a 3.6 percent fall in imports.



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