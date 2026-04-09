

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production declined for the third straight month in February, the statistical office INE said Thursday.



Industrial output dropped by adjusted 1.1 percent from a year ago in February. This followed a 0.2 percent drop in January and the 0.4 percent decrease in December.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production was down 1.3 percent after posting a 3.1 percent decline a month ago.



Production of intermediate goods and energy fell 2.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. At the same time, consumer and capital goods output remained flat in February.



Data showed that industrial output edged down 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in February but slower than the 0.7 percent decline seen in January.



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