

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Iran said Thursday that transit of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed down considerably, and came to a complete halt later alleging that Israel violated the US-Iran ceasefire in Lebanon.



In an interview to BBC, Iran's deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Iranian foreign ministry sent a message to the Oval Office Wednesday night, saying the Israeli attacks on Lebanon earlier in the day were a 'grave violation' of the ceasefire agreement.



'You cannot ask for a ceasefire and then accept terms and conditions, accept all the areas that a ceasefire is applied to, and name Lebanon, exactly Lebanon in that, and then your ally [Israel] just starts a massacre'.



He said Iran will 'provide security for safe passage' through the Strait of Hormuz, but it will be reopened only 'after the United States actually withdraw this aggression.'



Shipping through the key trade route had reportedly resumed briefly after the two-week ceasefire deal brought a glimmer of hope amid the Middle East war.



CNN quoted the chief energy adviser for Gulf Oil as saying that as the deal is fragile, shipping companies would be very reluctant to carry oil through the Strait of Hormuz.



Israel carried out massive airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah" which resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties.



Israel says the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran is not applicable to its ongoing attacks in Lebanon.



The ceasefire will fall off if Iran fails to keep its promise to reopen the strait, according to U.S. Vice President JD Vance.



The uncertainty reflected in the oil market, as oil prices, which fell sharply Wednesday after the news of the ceasefire, marginally increased Thursday.



Brent crude oil and US-traded WTI were up more than 3 percent, and were trading at $97.76 per barrel, and $97.41, respectively.



Brent crude price dropped by about 13 percent to $94.30 a barrel and WTI fell by nearly 16 percent to $94.80 Wednesday.



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