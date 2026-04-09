

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation accelerated in March to the highest level in more than two years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.6 percent year-over-year in March, faster than February's stable increase of 2.7 percent. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since January 2024, when prices rose 4.1 percent.



Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 7.2 percent from 3.2 percent, and transport charges rebounded 2.8 percent versus a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.



The annual price growth in clothing and footwear quickened to 9.0 percent from 5.7 percent, while that in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.3 percent from 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.6 percent versus a 0.9 percent rise in February.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 3.6 percent yearly in March, as estimated, following a 2.5 percent growth in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP climbed 1.8 percent.



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