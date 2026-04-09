Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate and Aurora Sustainable Lands Issue Dynamic Baseline Credits to JPMorganChase

This purchase of improved forest management credits reflects a growing shift toward a higher-quality carbon market

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Anew Climate has issued over 85,000 metric tons of premium Aurora Sustainable Lands carbon credits to leading carbon removal purchaser JPMorganChase to support their high-integrity carbon management strategy. The credits, generated from the Little Bear Forestry Project, incorporate dynamic baselining, representing a meaningful step in the evolution of forest carbon accounting.

The Little Bear Forestry Project is a 38,536-acre forest property located along the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia and Virginia, owned and managed by Aurora Sustainable Lands. Anew developed the project under the American Carbon Registry (ACR) Improved Forest Management (IFM) 2.1 methodology with the support of its proprietary Epoch technology platform.

"This transaction reflects where the carbon market is heading," said Joshua Strauss, President of Environmental Products at Anew Climate. "Leading buyers are increasingly prioritizing CCP-aligned methodologies and dynamic baselines that stand up to the highest scrutiny. Anew and Aurora are thrilled to be at the vanguard of this market and able to provide JPMorganChase, and other discerning buyers, with these premium quality credits."

Dynamic baselining is an advanced carbon quantification approach, designed to accurately reflect real-world forest management and market conditions, helping ensure credited climate benefits more closely reflect realistic management alternatives rather than static assumptions. Through its proprietary Epoch platform, Anew supports the application of dynamic baselines across its IFM portfolio using high-resolution remote sensing, satellite-based carbon tracking, machine learning, and ground observations to enhance verified climate impact. JPMorganChase's appreciation for the use of dynamic baselining on Little Bear reflects a broader shift among leading buyers toward carbon credits that prioritize transparency, durability, and environmental integrity.

"We were excited to add credits from the Little Bear Forestry Project to our carbon removal portfolio," said Taylor Wright, Head of Operational Sustainability at JPMorganChase. "The dynamic baselining provides meaningful evidence that these credits meet a high threshold for quality, supporting our interests as both a buyer and as a steward of market integrity."

Aurora's management approach prioritizes climate-adaptive silviculture, long-term forest health, and sustained carbon storage.

Carbon revenue supports these practices by giving landowners flexibility to pursue alternative and complementary uses for their forests, such as conservation, habitat enhancement, and recreation, rather than relying solely on traditional commercial timber activities.

"Little Bear shows the positive impact of climate-focused forest management," said Jamie Houston, CEO of Aurora Sustainable Lands. "Our nature-based approach with a carbon stewardship goal offers real climate benefits, while also safeguarding species diversity, habitat, water quality, and ecosystem integrity."

Anew Climate developed and marketed the credits on behalf of Aurora, supporting JPMorganChase's procurement of credits as part of their broader operational sustainability strategy, aligned with evolving best practices and expectations for quality in voluntary carbon markets.

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About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With an expansive portfolio of low and negative carbon fuels, Anew Climate delivers tailored solutions that reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability goals across diverse market segments. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents. About Aurora Sustainable Lands Aurora Sustainable Lands?is?one of the world's leading carbon removal platforms and climate-focused asset managers. To date, Aurora has acquired over 1.6 million acres of U.S. forestland with a history of industrial logging and now manages these lands with a carbon stewardship management strategy that focuses on maximizing natural carbon removal and storage potential. By actively managing with this strategy and utilizing cutting-edge proprietary technologies, Aurora taps into the oldest and most effective carbon removal tool, trees, to offer nature-based carbon credits with unrivaled reliability, durability, and quality and at an unprecedented scale. Aurora is a joint venture between Anew Climate and a group of equity investors led by Oak Hill Advisors, AB CarVal, EIG and GenZero among other leading financial sponsors. Media Contact:

Daniel Holdridge

pr@anewclimate.com SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/anew-climate-and-aurora-sustainable-lands-issue-dynamic-baseline-credits-to-jpmorg-1155208