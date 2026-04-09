CSP, Inc.: CSPi Technology Solutions Recognized as Americas Regional Partner of the Year for 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards

Recognition highlights CSPi's leadership in delivering secure networking and SASE solutions to organizations across the Americas

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / CSPi Technology Solutions, a leading provider of IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and professional technology services, today announced it was recognized as the Americas Regional Partner of the Year for the 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards.

Through its Professional Services practice, CSPi Technology Solutions helps organizations design, deploy, and optimize modern IT environments that support evolving business and security requirements. By collaborating with industry leaders like Cato Networks, CSPi enables enterprises to adopt cloud-native networking architectures that deliver improved performance, security, and operational simplicity.

This recognition underscores CSPi's continued investment in delivering advanced networking and cybersecurity solutions that empower customers to confidently navigate the demands of today's digital landscape.

"Being recognized as the Americas Regional Partner of the Year for the 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards is an incredible honor for our team," said Peter Kaufman, Vice President of Advanced Technologies at CSPi Technology Solutions. "This achievement reflects the dedication of both the CSPi and Cato field and channel teams who work closely together to deliver innovative networking and security solutions for our customers. We're proud of the strong collaboration we've built with Cato and look forward to continuing to help organizations modernize their infrastructure with secure, cloud-first networking."

"For the 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards, we recognize the outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment from our Americas partners to deliver SASE and managed SASE in the region," said Karl Soderlund, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "Our Americas partners are essential to our success. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to building on this momentum together."

The 2026 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards celebrate partners that demonstrate commitment to the Cato customer experience, innovation with the use of Cato products, and outstanding business results. The full list of winners can be found here.

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions is a trusted provider of IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and professional technology services. The company helps organizations modernize their environments through secure networking, cloud solutions, and strategic technology consulting. CSPi works closely with leading technology partners to deliver innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, and support long-term business growth.

For more information, visit www.cspitechsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Edward Uzzle

Director of Marketing & Business Development

CSPi Technology Solutions

Email: edward.uzzle@cspi.com

Phone: 800-940-1111

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cspi-technology-solutions-recognized-as-americas-regional-partner-1155818