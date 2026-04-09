Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned Semarule Rare Earth Element ("REE") Project ("Semarule" or the "Project") in south-central Botswana. Semarule is located approximately 27km north-west of the Capital city, Gaborone.

Highlights

Diamond Core Drilling has intersected highly encouraging visual indicators suggesting the presence of a carbonatite system, including fenite alteration, thick calcite veining, and extensive mafic-rich intervals.

DDH ID Downhole

Depth (m) Observation From To SEM003 21.5 400 mela-syenite with apatite, fenitised zones, calcite & magnetic

patches increasingly important with depth SEM005 24.3 77 mela-syenite, fenite SEM005 77 312 calc-silicate syenite with zones of mela-syenite at times fenite SEM006 25.8 350 mela-syenite with apatite, fenitised zones, calcite & magnetic patches increasingly important with depth includes 2.7m fine-grained calcite (sövite) vein at 293m Note: See Table 1 for Drill Hole Locations

Ground gravity survey over the Semarule Igneous Complex supports the thesis of a sub-surface carbonatite. Diamond drilling has tested the margins of both a gravity low (drill holes SEM006 & SEM009) and a gravity high (drillholes SEM005 & SEM007) (see Figure 1). These geophysical features are commonly associated with carbonatite deposits in Africa (e.g., Songwe Hill and Kangankunde).

Wide-spread surface bedrock sampling continues across the Semarule Hill syenite. Samples are planned for use in a mineral study.

An independent mineralogical and metallurgical study of REE hosting syenite rock samples from the Semarule Igneous Complex is planned, to determine REE deportment, REE recovery potential, and whether near surface syenite material could support a saleable product.

The final two holes of the Phase 1 program, SEM007 (underway) and SEM009, will target the centre of the gravity high and gravity low respectively (see Figure 1). These holes are designed to better constrain the location and geometry of a potential carbonatite system.

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, CEO, commented,

"What started as a surface syenite target with rare earth anomalies has quickly developed into two clear, high-potential targets at Semarule: an at-surface syenite intrusion that we are preparing to fast-track through a detailed mineralogical and metallurgical study, and a subsurface carbonatite opportunity supported by strong visual drilling results and the recently completed gravity survey.

The final two holes of Phase 1 will directly test the centres of the gravity low and the gravity high. These holes are critical steps toward vectoring in on and constraining the potential for a carbonatite system. We look forward to reporting results as soon as they become available"

Plan view of surface gravity anomaly. Gravity highs: (-127mGal to -124mGal). Gravity lows (-130mGal to -127mGal)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/291754_89a019bc94c80b27_001full.jpg

Interpreted Vertical Cross-Section along Section 7293.88 (see above)

Figure 1: Ground Gravity Geophysics Survey and Cross-Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/291754_89a019bc94c80b27_002full.jpg

Table 1: Eastport Semarule Phase 1 NQ Diamond Drill Program Hole Details

Completed Drill Holes Drill Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) Final

Downhole Depth (m) SEM003 355200 7294236 1109 45 -70 400.0 SEM004 355093 7294451 1114 135 -70 79.5 SEM005 354198 7293432 1120 180 -50 349.9 SEM006 355098 7294450 1114 30 -65 350.0 SEM008 357720 7295115 1077 90 -65 100.0 SEM010 352065 7284410 1105 360 -65 200.0 Total

Drilled 1,479.4 In Progress / Planned Drill Holes Drill Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) Planned

Downhole Depth (m) SEM007 354831 7293590 1100 180 -65 200.0 SEM009 357400 7296180 1096 360 -65 125.0



Table notes: UTM Zone 35S WGS84 Datum. See Figure 2 for location of the drill holes. Diamond core diameter NQ (47.6 mm).

Map Projection: UTM Zone 35S WGS84 Datum.

Figure 2: Map showing the locations of the Semarule Diamond Drill Program Holes with Licence Boundaries over Topography

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/291754_89a019bc94c80b27_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nicholas O'Reilly MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM MSc DIC, an independent consultant and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Eastport Critical Metals Corp: Project Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/291754_89a019bc94c80b27_004full.jpg

Gravity Survey Parameters

Exploration Geophysics Pty Ltd., completed a reconnaissance ground gravity survey over a 4 x 4km block overlying the Semarule Igneous Complex (SIC), located within Eastport Ventures Botswana's license number PL2480/2023 near Molepolole, Botswana.

The reconnaissance gravity survey was conducted using the following parameters:

Station spacing: 500 m

Line spacing: 500 m

This survey was aimed at delineating targets for Rare Earth Elements (REE) and any other minerals. The surveys were conducted between 19th and 26th February 2026. A total of 80 gravity stations over approximately 5600Ha were surveyed.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof; and the receipt of final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain final approval from the TSXV for the Offering; fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metal's portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291754

Source: Eastport Critical Metals Corp.