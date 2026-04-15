Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of the Phase II Geochemistry and Geophysical Exploration Program (the "Program") at the Selebi-East Project ("Selebi-East" or the "Project") prospective for nickel, copper and platinum group elements ("PGE"), in northeast Botswana. The Program builds on existing soil anomalies and untested conductors in the same geological domain as the nearby Selebi Mine operated by NexMetals Mining Corp. (see Figure 1 for Location Map).

Selebi-East Phase II Exploration Program Highlights:

Geochemical Soil Sampling Grid Expansion: Over 325 new samples planned to infill and extend targets located within licence areas PL001, PL003 and PL2183, extending over favourable mafic/ultramafic units with known copper-nickel responses.

Electromagnetic Geophysics: Priority ground electromagnetic ("EM") geophysical survey designed to test a large, untested airborne conductor with a coincident soil anomaly on the steep west-dipping limb of a fold, marginal to a newly defined nickel-copper-zinc soil anomaly (see Figure 2). Two additional survey grids will test soil anomalies on PL004 and PL2183. The three survey grids are planned with a 100m line-spacing. Further survey parameters will be detailed in due course.



Gravity Geophysics: Integrated gravity geophysics survey over EM targets. Gravity survey will be calibrated against the density values measured at the nearby Selebi Mine massive sulphide deposits, to prioritise EM conductive targets and optimise drill-collar planning.

Clear path to drilling: Phase II program is designed to generate drill-ready targets on three EM grids. Company completed the required Environmental Impact Assessment EIA in Q1 2026.

Figure 1: Selebi-East Project Location Map, Showing Eastport Licence Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/292681_d2e4b5f304fdc8b9_001full.jpg

Figure 2: SE Grid Geological Compilation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/292681_d2e4b5f304fdc8b9_002full.jpg

Further Program Details

The Selebi-East program has mobilised. Full analytical results and geophysical reporting are expected within two-three months, positioning Eastport to define maiden drill collars on multiple high-priority targets.

Eastport's technical team has already mapped mafic/ultramafic lithologies coincident with soil anomalies on PL002 (Figure 2) and PL004, confirming the similar stratigraphic and structural setting that hosts nickel-copper sulphide mineralization at Selebi. The planned ground EM will provide the depth resolution needed to test the down-dip conductor. Gravity data will further de-risk targets by highlighting dense bodies analogous to known Selebi-style mineralization.

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi commented,

"We are maintaining aggressive momentum across our critical metal's portfolio during this high-intensity phase for Eastport. Despite market volatility, we remain engaged and motivated by the progress at our projects and the clear signs that we are still in the early innings of a powerful resurgence in discovery-driven mineral assets.

Rising inflationary pressures, looming supply constraints, and the growing imperative for secure supply chains are compelling global capital to seek out stable jurisdictions and high-quality exploration opportunities like those we hold in Botswana, recently voted number 2 in the Fraser Institute Policy and Perception Index.

At Selebi-East, our focused campaign, combining targeted soil geochemistry with deep-penetrating ground EM and gravity, perfectly illustrates our strategy: leverage proven geology in the same belt as the neighbouring Selebi Mines, utilise existing infrastructure, and maintain a clear timeline to generate drill-ready targets. We are excited to unlock the next chapter of nickel-copper-PGE potential right next door to an active nickel-copper camp."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nicholas O'Reilly MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM MSc DIC, an independent consultant and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Eastport Critical Metals Corp: Project Location Map





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8324/292681_d2e4b5f304fdc8b9_003full.jpg

Appointment of Global One Media

Eastport has entered into a Media Agency Agreement (the "Agreement") with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media"), under which Global One Media will provide digital marketing services, including content creation, social media distribution, and related online awareness initiatives.

The term of the Agreement is for twelve months for a monthly fee of $20,000, after which the Company may then choose to continue the engagement on a month-by-month basis on the same terms and conditions. In addition to the monthly fees, the Company may, at its sole discretion, elect to increase the overall marketing budget during the term of the Agreement up to an aggregate amount of $200,000. All fees payable by the Company to Global One Media pursuant to the terms of the Agreement will be paid out of general working capital of the Company.

Global One Media is based out of Singapore. The Company and Global One Media act at arm's length. An affiliate (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) of Global One Media presently holds 116,839 common shares and 116,839 common share purchase warrants in the capital of the Company. The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Global One Media

Global One Media Group is an investor marketing and media firm focused on digital investor communications for publicly traded companies. Through strategic narrative development, premium video content, and international distribution across its investor media network, the firm helps issuers enhance visibility and connect with investors across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi"

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, CEO

Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metal's portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof; and the receipt of final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain final approval from the TSXV for the Offering; fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana; and changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metal's portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292681

Source: Eastport Critical Metals Corp.