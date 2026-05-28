Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF) ("Eastport" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first batch of laboratory assay results for the Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Foley Uranium Project in Botswana.

Assays from the first 10 RC holes of the program have been received. The results, obtained using the pressed pellet analytical technique, demonstrate potential for large-scale uranium mineralisation (>200ppm U3O8), with uranium intersected in 6 holes over a 1.4 km strike length. Assay results are pending for an additional 5 holes [Total RC Drill Holes: 24].

Highlights:

RC006: 8.0 m @ 553.0 ppm U3O₈ from 84.0 m, including 2.0 m @ 1,272 ppm U3O₈ from 87.0 m.

from 84.0 m, including from 87.0 m. RC003 : 6.0 m @ 500.7 ppm U3O₈ from 92.0 m , including 3.0 m @ 806 ppm U3O₈ from 92.0 m.

: from 92.0 m from 92.0 m. RC005: 1.0 m @ 2,333 ppm U3O₈ from 103.0 m.

The reported drill fence is located approximately ~350 metres north of the Letlhakane deposit (Figure 1), a project owned by Lotus Resources Limited. According to publicly available disclosure by Lotus Resources Limited, the Letlhakane project hosts a reported Mineral Resource Estimate consisting of Indicated Mineral Resources of 71.6Mt grading 360 ppm U3O₈ for 56.8 Mlb contained U3O8, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 70.6Mt at 366 ppm U3O₈ for 56.9 Mlb contained U3O8, based on a 200ppm U3O8 cut-off grade.1

Furthermore, Lotus Resources concluded a Scoping Study for the Letlhakane Uranium deposit in 2025. The study outlined a 10-year open-pit mining operation producing approximately 3.0 million pounds of U3O₈ annually, with estimated initial capital costs of US$465 million and all-in sustaining costs ranging from US$35 to US$41 per pound U3O₈.2

The Company advises that mineralization hosted on adjacent, nearby or geologically similar properties, including the Letlhakane Project, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Foley Project. The historical and technical information regarding the Letlhakane project has been sourced from publicly available disclosure by Lotus Resources Limited and has not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person.

CEO, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi commented, "Returning strong uranium intercepts and making a discovery on our first drill fence at Foley represents an exceptional outcome for a maiden drill campaign.

The drilling intersected continuous mineralization over a 1.4-kilometre strike length beginning approximately ~350 metres north of Lotus Resources' Letlhakane Uranium Project, one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in Africa. This proximity, combined with the continuity and grade of the results, suggests Foley may form part of the same highly prospective paleo-channel system that hosts the Letlhakane deposit.

With these encouraging results in hand, we now await assay results from the remainder of the program.

This ambitious drill campaign reflects exactly what Eastport was built to pursue: district-scale discovery potential in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions, supported by a technical team with more than 100 years of combined experience operating in Botswana.

The team and I look forward to reporting additional assay results from Foley as we continue to unlock the scale potential of this exciting new uranium discovery."





Figure note: Fence 1 contains the drill holes for which results are reported. See Figure 2 for Drill Hole Section and Assay Results.

Figure 1: Location of Eastport Phase 1 Reverse Circulation Drilling Program Fence 1 and Fence 2 in Relation to the Neighbouring Lotus Letlhakane Resource Area.



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Additional holes on the drill fence for which the Company has results, are shown on the Figure 2 plan and cross section, confirming lateral continuity of the mineralised horizon.

Mineralisation is hosted in Karoo Supergroup sediments in a classic paleo-channel setting and remains open along strike and down-dip.





Figure note: blue trace = assay received, black = assay pending, left number is U3O8 assay value ppm.

Figure 2: Plan and Cross-Section of Fence 1 Down-hole Assay Results



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Pressed Pellet Assay Technique

Sample preparation and analytical work is conducted by SGS Group, an accredited laboratory based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Samples are weighted, dried, crushed, riffle split, and pulverized to a nominal pulp size suitable for pressed pellet analysis. Uranium and thorium are analyzed using a WD-X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") Spectrometer technique.

For the pressed pellet method (SGS analytical method code GE_XRF71UTH), a representative portion of pulverized sample is blended with a binding agent and compressed under high pressure to produce a homogeneous pellet for instrumental analysis. The prepared pellets are analyzed by XRF spectrometry to determine uranium and thorium concentrations, with certificated results for U, Th, U3O8 and ThO2.

Eastport implements quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures including the routine insertion of blanks, and duplicate samples within the analytical stream. SGS also applies internal laboratory QA/QC protocols in accordance with their standard operating procedures.

Notes and References:

Lotus Resources Limited, ASX announcement titled: "Lotus increases Indicated Mineral Resources by 65% at Letlhakane Uranium Project", 6 December 2024. (https://snowdenoptiro.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/loftus-resources.pdf ) Lotus Resources Limited, ASX announcement titled: "Updated Letlhakane Scoping Study" highlights Lotus' potential to become a 5.5Mlbpa uranium producer", corrected version dated 12 March 2025. (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/LOT/02924086.pdf )

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nicholas O'Reilly MIMMM (QMR) MAusIMM MSc DIC, an independent consultant and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.





Eastport Critical Metals Corp: Project Location Map



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About Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (OTCQB: EVIIF)

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching CAD$20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi"

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, CEO

Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Company delivering value to its shareholders through its critical metals portfolio; the Company's exploration and development programs; and the advancement of multi-asset drill campaigns across key critical metals and the timing thereof.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: fluctuations in commodity prices for critical metals, including copper, uranium and rare earth elements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the Company's ability to meet anticipated timelines for its multi-asset drill campaigns; and operational risks and technical challenges associated with exploration activities in Botswana.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company's exploration and development programs will proceed as planned; commodity prices for critical metals will remain at levels sufficient to support continued exploration activities; the Company will continue to have access to the necessary permits, equipment and qualified personnel to conduct its exploration programs; the Company's critical metals portfolio will continue to present viable opportunities for value creation; and the Company will conduct its exploration programs as currently anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299217

Source: Eastport Critical Metals Corp.