

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has opened applications for a new DiscoverEU round, offering thousands of young people aged 18 the chance to explore Europe by train and for free. The call closes on April 22, leading up to the launch of the European Youth Week 2026.



A total of 40,000 travel passes are available. Winners will be able to board the train for up to 30 days between July 1, 2026, and September 30, 2027. Young people born between 1 July 2007 and 30 June 2008 can apply by completing a quiz with five questions about the EU and one additional question on the European Youth Portal. The Commission will offer travel passes to applicants following their ranking, up to the limit of available tickets.



The call is open to applicants from the European Union and countries associated to the Erasmus+ program, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Türkey. Ticket holders can plan their own routes or be inspired by suggested ones, such as the DiscoverEU Culture Route, which combines various cultural destinations with a focus on architecture, music, fine art, theatre, fashion and design.



In addition to the travel pass, participants will receive a discount card with tens of thousands of discounts on public transport, culture, accommodation, food, sports and other services in eligible countries. They can also access pre-departure information meetings and DiscoverEU Meet-ups, where participants can meet fellow travellers and get a deeper knowledge of the EU.



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