Novo Nordisk A/S: Wegovy injection becomes first GLP-1 weight-loss treatment approved for 48-hour controlled-temperature delivery in the EU

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved an update to the product information of Wegovy injection, allowing it to be delivered to patients at controlled temperatures of up to 30°C for up to 48 hours





injection, allowing it to be delivered to patients at controlled temperatures of up to 30°C for up to 48 hours This makes Wegovy the first GLP-1 for weight management in Europe with this flexibility





the first GLP-1 for weight management in Europe with this flexibility The approval could simplify and lower delivery costs for pharmacies and online partners, while also improving supply chain efficiency





Bagsværd, Denmark, 9 April 2026 - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved an update to the product information for Wegovy injection that allows the medicine to stay at a controlled temperature of up to 30°C for up to 48 hours during delivery, reducing distribution complexity for pharmacies and online partners. This approval makes Wegovy the only GLP-1 for weight management with this flexibility in Europe.

Previously, the distribution and delivery of Wegovy were fully subject to cold chain, meaning the medicine had to be kept cold from where it is made to where it is used. With the recent EMA approval, there is now added flexibility for the final stage: delivery of Wegovy from pharmacies to patients can occur within a 48-hour window at temperatures up to 30°C.

This approval could continue to unlock eHealth options for Wegovy in Europe, providing new ways to make delivery easier and potentially cheaper for partners. The reduced dependence on cold chain transport is expected to reduce packaging volume and weight.

"Home delivery of medicines is growing rapidly, given the convenience of being able to receive your medicines at your doorstep, which we have come to expect from most other aspects of our lives. People with obesity using prescription medicine may also face stigma, and we are therefore excited about the opportunity to reduce distribution complexity while further enabling discrete home delivery options," said Mike Doustdar, CEO and president of Novo Nordisk.

The approval reflects evolving industry practices, including the growing use of direct-to-patient distribution models such as delivery via online pharmacies and other non-traditional dispensing channels.

The approved update to the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for Wegovy is aimed at healthcare providers, including doctors and pharmacists. There is no change to the patient leaflets for Wegovy, which states that after first use, patients can keep Wegovy injectable for up to 28 days at a temperature under 30°C or refrigerated.

It is important to note that this applies to Wegovy injection, not the Wegovy pill, which does not need to be refrigerated. The Wegovy pill is approved in the US and is pending EU regulatory decision later in 2026.

About Wegovy

Wegovy is approved as once-daily Wegovy pill (semaglutide tablet 25 mg) by the FDA. Once-weekly Wegovy injection (semaglutide 1.7 mg, 2.4 mg and 7.2 mg) is approved by the FDA, EMA and other regulatory authorities worldwide. Wegovy pill is currently pending marketing approval from the EMA and other regulatory authorities. Wegovy is indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults with obesity or overweight and in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition, and approved to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as death, heart attack or stroke in adults with known heart disease and either obesity or overweight. Furthermore, Wegovy injection is indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain long-term weight reduction in paediatric patients aged 12 years and older. It is approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH in adults with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), but not in those with cirrhosis of the liver.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.?

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com





Attachment