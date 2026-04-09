

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) on Thursday announced that its PayPal Payment Links feature is now available within Canva, enabling users to turn designs into checkout experiences and accept payments directly.



The integration allows Canva's 265 million monthly users, including creators, entrepreneurs and small businesses, to generate payment links or QR codes and embed PayPal checkout into digital or printed designs. Customers can pay using options such as PayPal, Venmo and Pay Later, without requiring a separate website or storefront.



PayPal said the feature enables users to create customizable, PayPal-hosted checkout pages, accept payments in multiple currencies and reach customers across nearly 200 markets, while benefiting from its fraud protection and transaction tracking tools.



The company added that the integration addresses a key challenge for creators, who have traditionally relied on external platforms or complex e-commerce tools to complete transactions. By embedding payments directly into content, users can more easily monetize their work across social media, messaging platforms and in-person channels.



PayPal will showcase the new Payment Links app at Canva Create on April 16, 2026, where it is the official payment partner of the event.



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