Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its diamond drilling program on the Langlade project, which is 100% owned by the Company and located in the Senneterre area of Quebec.

Highlights

Visual presence of chalcopyrite (copper) and sphalerite (zinc);

Identification of major structural axes associated with continuous magnetic anomalies;

Correlation between magnetic anomalies and conductive signatures (VLF);

Interpretation suggesting an environment favorable to the presence of a mineralized exhalative horizon.

Drilling Program

The drilling campaign, totaling 1,771 meters across 11 holes, concluded in recent days. Core examinations confirm the visual presence of chalcopyrite (copper) and sphalerite (zinc) mineralization. Historical drilling data also indicates that gold and silver are generally associated with these minerals.

A marked scapolite alteration was also noted within feldspar and quartz veins. Beyond the presence of copper and zinc sulfides, the identification of scapolite as an alteration product in quartz-feldspar veins is a significant geological indicator suggesting intense hydrothermal processes, which are often associated with large-scale mineralization systems in this region.

The objectives of this program were to validate the continuity and thickness of mineralized horizons and to test lateral and depth extensions of the mineralization at the Langlade index. Assay results will confirm metal grades and guide the next phase of exploration on the project. The Company expects to receive these results within the next month.

"The visual observations from this campaign, particularly the association of chalcopyrite with scapolite alteration zones, are very encouraging," stated Mr. Guy Morissette, CEO of the Company. "These geological features will help us better understand the hydrothermal system present on the Langlade property."

Geophysical Survey

Analysis of the geophysical map (VG1 magnetic gradient combined with structural and conductive data - Novatem 2026) highlights a structured system dominated by several parallel and folded magnetic axes, generally trending E-W to NE-SW. These magnetic signatures feature continuous and deformed magnetic corridors, suggesting the presence of mafic to intermediate volcanic units favorable to VMS (Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide) systems.

Well-defined folds and structural hinges are also noted, indicating significant deformation that could concentrate mineralization, as well as intersections of structures and shear zones identified by VLF conductive lineaments, representing pathways for hydrothermal fluid circulation. Several zones of marked magnetic contrast, which could correspond to altered horizons or those enriched in sulfides, are also present within the favorable axes. All these elements suggest that the known mineralization at Langlade could be located on the southeast flank of a major folded structure, with potential for repetition on the opposite flank (northeast) and along parallel structural axes.

Exploration Potential

Integrated interpretation of geophysical data indicates significant potential for the discovery of new mineralized zones, including lateral extensions of known mineralization along magnetic axes and structural repetitions related to folding and fold hinge zones, which are known to concentrate massive sulfides. Finally, the presence of conductive structural corridors conducive to mineralization accumulation offers high-priority targets.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a practicing member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664) and a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. All geoscientific activities related to the Langlade project are conducted under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice President of Explo-Logik.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior mining exploration company primarily active in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Ag, Au), Bodo (Cu, Au, Ag, Zn), and Terragold (Au) projects.

Terragold Project: Recently acquired (38 claims - 2,058 ha) in the Senneterre area. The main index has been intersected by drilling over a cumulative length of approximately 2 kilometers and has not seen exploration since 1984. The Company plans to begin exploration activities in late Spring 2026.

Bousquet Project: Subject to an option agreement with Olympio Metals (Oly), which can acquire up to 80% for $1.25 million CAD in cash/shares and $2 million CAD in exploration expenditures. Bullion would retain a 20% net carried interest.

Bodo Project: A preliminary stage project with identified occurrences of critical and strategic minerals. The main indices show polymetallic or VMS potential.

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Other Information

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "may", "could", "potential", "proposed", or similar expressions. These statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although Bullion Gold believes these are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as there is no guarantee they will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to several factors and risks. Further details are available in the Company's MD&A reports on SEDAR+. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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Source: Bullion Gold Resources Corporation