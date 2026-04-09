

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese weakened against other major currencies in the European session.



The yen fell to a 2-month low of 185.80 against the euro, from an early high of 184.92.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 2-week lows of 213.40 and 201.14 from early highs of 212.43 and 200.41, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the yen slipped to 159.11 and 112.00 from early highs of 158.62 and 111.57, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to more than a 2-week low of 92.82 and a 2-day low of 115.00 from early highs of 92.32 and 114.53, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 187.00 against the euro, 215.00 against the pound, 204.00 against the franc, 160.00 against the greenback, 114.00 against the aussie, 94.00 against the kiwi and 116.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News