

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle will lead the largest ever UK delegation to the United States for 'Greater Together LA' in May.



In partnership with world-leading financial, tech and cultural organisations, the UK Government's GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign is holding a major expo in Los Angeles, California, from May 18 to 22.



With investments exceeding $1.5 trillion in each other's economies and a $413bn trading relationship that supports 2.6 million jobs across both countries, the US-UK partnership is vital for both sides of the Atlantic. Greater Together LA will showcase how US-UK partnerships can continue to drive economic growth and to shape our collective future, Cabinet Office, Department for Business and Trade, said in a press release.



The event will be supported by presenting partners British Airways and American Airlines, with prominent political and corporate delegates flying to Los Angeles on a specially designated British Airways charter flight.



Technical engineering and construction company TSL and professional services firm PwC are also lead partners for Greater Together LA. The TSL Business Lounge will provide opportunities for deal-making and PwC will sponsor the Expo's two-day thought leadership summit, with the theme 'Unexpected Connections'. The Summit features more than 30 headline voices from key sectors of the Government's Modern Industrial Strategy.



Official partners of the event include the digital asset platform, Payward, YouTube and the Wall Street Journal.



Senior business leaders from across the UK will represent sectors crucial for economic growth as identified in The UK's Modern Industrial Strategy 2025. These include advanced manufacturing, the creative industries, technologies, financial services, life sciences and professional and business services.



UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle said, 'Our trade mission to Greater Together LA is championing shared values-innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship-to unlock new opportunities for both our economies to grow and thrive.'



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